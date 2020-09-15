Governance Commission Public Engagement

The Governance Commission has commenced their programme of public engagement on the two alternate systems of governance for St Helena (either a revised Committee system or a Ministerial form of government), that Professor Sarkin recommended as alternatives to the current committee system.

Members of the public wishing to provide comments or take part in discussions around the two alternate systems can do so by emailing: governance.reform.feedback@gmail.com or attending any of the below remaining public meetings. All meetings will start at 7pm.

Tuesday, 15 September Guinea Grass Community Centre Thursday, 17 September Kingshurst Community Centre Monday, 21 September Sandy Bay Community Centre Wednesday, 23 September Blue Hill Community Centre Thursday, 24 September Half Tree Hollow Community Centre Monday, 28 September Silver Hill Bar, Levelwood

An information session for the Youth Parliament and young people on St Helena will take place at Plantation House from 6-8pm on Tuesday, 22 September 2020.

Young people aged between 16 and 25 years interested in taking part in the session, should register their interest with Linda Glanville in the Governor’s Office via email: linda.glanville@sainthelena.gov.sh or tel: 22555 by 12noon on Monday, 21 September 2020.

Commission members are also happy to accommodate any questions or comments directly. Members are:

Belinda Piek

Christine Thomas

Cyril Gunnell

Martin Henry

Vince Thompson

All feedback received is being collated and will be reported back to Legislative Council. Feedback will help Council to set direction for a formal poll on the current system vs an alternative system.

Hard copies of the Governance Commission report have been placed in each of the Community Centres and the Public Library in Jamestown. The report and summary presentation, as well as Professor Sarkin’s reports, are also available on the Public Information, Reports, and Policies page of the SHG website: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-information/

Governor’s Office, St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

15 September 2020