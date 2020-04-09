General Hospital And Clinics Arrangements

On Monday, 30 March 2020, it was announced that the Health Directorate would be making some changes to its services to minimise pressure on staff allowing them to focus on preparing our response to the threat of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The following measures have been put in place:

If you are vulnerable OR over 70 years old:

If you are over 70 years old; please minimise your attendance to the Hospital and clinics. You can book an appointment with a doctor who will have a telephone consultation with you regarding your blood tests results, your medications and any queries

The doctor or nurse will advise you if your attendance at the Hospital is required

If you have an emergency please call: 911

Please speak to the Community Nursing team at Half Tree Hollow Clinic to arrange for your dressings to be done at your home if you are over 70 years old or you fall under the vulnerable category

Please speak to the Dentist who will advise you if you need to attend in person or will prescribe medication over the phone

If you are vulnerable or over 70 years old; please minimise your attendance at the Physiotherapy out-patient clinic at the Princess Royal Community Care Centre (CCC). If deemed necessary, you can book an appointment with a Physiotherapist who will have a telephone consultation with you regarding your queries

The Oncology service will continue to run normally, the Oncology nurse will call you and inform you if it is best for you to receive your treatment at home or to use the dedicated access to the Chemotherapy Unit if your treatment is required to be administered at the Hospital

If you are pregnant and are due for an antenatal check, you will be contacted by your doctor/midwife to advise on when it is best for you to attend.

General advice:

If you have an emergency please call: 911

The Vaccination service will run as per schedule for under two-year olds

If you are having flu-like symptoms please call the flu line on tel: 25707 and clearly state to the person you are speaking too that you have flu-like symptoms

The Health Directorate has made a separate triage and appointments system for people with flu-like symptoms

Do not attend the country clinics when you have flu-like symptoms. Non-essential consultations for vulnerable people are suspended, routine and acute clinics are still taking place at this stage. Please call the flu line on tel: 25707 and await advice

The medical and community nursing team will provide telephone consultations mainly for vulnerable people and routine consultations. They will also provide normal clinics for more acute conditions. Appointments will be spaced to avoid crowds at the clinics

Do not attend the Hospital if all you require is a sick note. We can arrange for a sick note to be sent to you electronically or you can collect it after you recover

Please keep at least two metres away from the Hospital reception desk at all times. Do not enter the Hospital reception area if you are having flu-like symptoms. There are signs on the door advising you of the steps you need to take, always remain two metres away from any other patients

Please arrange for an appointment with the Lab to undertake your routine blood tests

Avoid crowding at the Lab and Pharmacy

We are going to postpone non-urgent and non-emergency surgeries

When you attend your next INR clinic, the Lab, Pharmacy and medical team will discuss with you your treatment and blood tests monitoring options.

The Health Directorate will also issue an update on bloods monitoring for patients that require regular blood testing.

The above measures will be monitored and reviewed after 21 days and an update will be issued.

