Gareth Drabble Awarded Chevening Scholarship

Gareth Drabble of Levelwood has been awarded a Foreign & Commonwealth Office Chevening Scholarship. Gareth will undertake a year-long Master’s Degree in Digital Technologies, Communication and Education at the University of Manchester, commencing in October this year.

Gareth said:

“Being the recipient of a Chevening Scholarship is an amazing opportunity to better myself and is a prestigious and internationally recognised award. I am both thrilled and honoured to have been chosen for this award amongst the many thousands of other applicants around the world. By God’s grace I was given this opportunity and by His grace I was chosen, I am eternally grateful.

“I would also like to recognise and thank my wife and family, as well as the Education & Employment Directorate who have supported me throughout the application process and have given me their blessing in pursuing this award; I hope to make them and the whole of St Helena proud.”

Governor Dr Philip Rushbrook added:

“We are very proud of Gareth for securing a Chevening Scholarship. The FCO’s Chevening Scholarship Awards Programme is a highly prestigious programme where Gareth will meet and work with other scholars from across the world during his period of postgraduate study. Gareth’s chosen field of study in Digital Technologies is an excellent choice, particularly relating to St Helena’s future digital strategy. I wish Gareth all the best in his studies and look forward to hearing about his experiences in a year’s time when he returns to the Island.”

Gareth is currently the Graduate Instructor at Prince Andrew School, where he also teaches Information, Communication and Technology, as well as Music lessons.

Following his course, Gareth hopes to return to the Island after the delivery of the Equiano cable and associated high speed internet to St Helena. In local educational settings, the cable will allow students unlimited, full access to a plethora of online learning resources and tools.

Gareth explained:

“Undergoing the course I have chosen, I plan to fully utilise the cable’s capabilities in educating students at Prince Andrew School upon my return, by identifying and implementing the best tools and resources to greatly enhance their learning experience.”

Congratulations are extended to Gareth from all on St Helena.

The Chevening Scholarship Awards Programme is aimed at those with outstanding leadership potential who want to make a positive change within their country. Applications for the next round of Chevening Scholarship Awards will open from 3 September to 3 November 2020 for studies to commence in the UK in September/October 2021.

If you are interested in finding out more about the Chevening Scholarship Programme, please visit: www.chevening.org or speak to Kerry Lane, Chevening Officer, in the Governor’s Office, on tel: 22308.

