Exco Meeting – Tuesday, 31 March 2020

31 March 2020
Executive Council will meet today, Tuesday 31 March 2020, at 11am, in the Council Chamber, to discuss the following Open Agenda items:
- St Helena Equality & Human Rights Commission Framework Agreement
- Development Application – Proposed Extension for a Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit, General Hospital
- Development Application – Proposed Change of Use for Social Housing Flats, Barn View, Longwood
- Development Application – Renewal of Development Permission 2012/66 and 2015/119 (SHELCO) at Broad Bottom
- SHG Financial Statements & Audit Management Letter 18/19
These papers (ExCo Memos) are available online here.
Members of the public who would like to view hard copies of the ExCo Memos should contact Clerk of Councils, Connie Johnson, at the Castle on tel: 22470 or via email: connie.johnson@sainthelena.gov.sh.
Elected Members serving on Executive Council are Councillors Anthony Green, Lawson Henry, Derek Thomas, Russell Yon and Clint Beard.
Non-voting members of ExCo are Chief Secretary, Susan O’Bey, Financial Secretary, Dax Richards, and Attorney General, Allen Cansick.
31 March 2020