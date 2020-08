Exco Meeting Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Executive Council will meet on Tuesday, 11 August 2020, at 9.30am, in the Council Chamber, to discuss the following item on the Open Agenda:

Development Application – Proposed Container Handling Facilities Incorporating Office Buildings, Warehousing, Secure Compounds and Car Parking, Lower Rupert’s Valley

These papers (ExCo Memos) are available online at the following link: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/councils/executive-council/.

Members of the public who would like to view hard copies of ExCo Memos should contact Clerk of Councils, Connie Johnson, at the Castle on tel: 22470 or via email: connie.johnson@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Elected Members serving on Executive Council are Councillors Anthony Green, Lawson Henry, Clint Beard, Derek Thomas and Cruyff Buckley.

Non-voting members of ExCo are Chief Secretary, Susan O’Bey, Acting Financial Secretary, Nicholas Yon, and Attorney General, Allen Cansick.

#StHelena #ExCoMeeting

SHG

7 August 2020