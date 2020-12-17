ExCo Meeting

17 December 2020
FRIDAY, 18 DECEMBER 2020
Executive Council will meet tomorrow Friday, 18 December 2020, at 8.30am, in the Council Chamber, to discuss the following items on the Open Agenda:
- Draft Water Resource Strategy
- Development Applications –
- Rehabilitation of Field Road and Side Path Road
- Pet Care Centre, Merrimens Forest
- Demolition of single garage and Construction of double garage, Blue Hill
These papers (ExCo Memos) are available online at the following link: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/councils/executive-council/.
Members of the public who would like to view hard copies of ExCo Memos should contact Clerk of Councils, Connie Johnson, at the Castle on tel: 22470 or via email: connie.johnson@sainthelena.gov.sh.
Elected Members serving on Executive Council are Councillors Anthony Green, Lawson Henry, Clint Beard, Derek Thomas and Cruyff Buckley.
Non-voting members of ExCo are Chief Secretary, Susan O’Bey, Financial Secretary, Dax Richards, and Attorney General, Allen Cansick.
