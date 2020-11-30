ExCo Meeting

30 November 2020
TUESDAY, 1 DECEMBER 2020
- Executive Council will meet on Tuesday, 1 December
- Firearms (Amendment) Bill, 2020, St Helena Population and Housing Census 2021, and Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2020 will be discussed on the Open Agenda
- ExCo Memos are available to view on the SHG Website
Executive Council will meet on Tuesday, 1 December 2020, at 9.30am, in the Council Chamber, to discuss the following items on the Open Agenda:
- Firearms (Amendment) Bill, 2020
- St Helena Population and Housing Census 2021
- Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2020
These papers (ExCo Memos) are available online at the following link: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/councils/executive-council/.
Members of the public who would like to view hard copies of ExCo Memos should contact Clerk of Councils, Connie Johnson, at the Castle on tel: 22470 or via email: connie.johnson@sainthelena.gov.sh.
Elected Members serving on Executive Council are Councillors Anthony Green, Lawson Henry, Clint Beard, Derek Thomas and Cruyff Buckley.
Non-voting members of ExCo are Chief Secretary, Susan O’Bey, Financial Secretary, Dax Richards, and Attorney General, Allen Cansick.
SHG
30 November 2020