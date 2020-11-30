ExCo Meeting

TUESDAY, 1 DECEMBER 2020

Executive Council will meet on Tuesday, 1 December

Firearms (Amendment) Bill, 2020, St Helena Population and Housing Census 2021, and Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2020 will be discussed on the Open Agenda

ExCo Memos are available to view on the SHG Website

Executive Council will meet on Tuesday, 1 December 2020, at 9.30am, in the Council Chamber, to discuss the following items on the Open Agenda:

Firearms (Amendment) Bill, 2020

St Helena Population and Housing Census 2021

Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2020

These papers (ExCo Memos) are available online at the following link: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/councils/executive-council/.

Members of the public who would like to view hard copies of ExCo Memos should contact Clerk of Councils, Connie Johnson, at the Castle on tel: 22470 or via email: connie.johnson@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Elected Members serving on Executive Council are Councillors Anthony Green, Lawson Henry, Clint Beard, Derek Thomas and Cruyff Buckley.

Non-voting members of ExCo are Chief Secretary, Susan O’Bey, Financial Secretary, Dax Richards, and Attorney General, Allen Cansick.

SHG

30 November 2020