Economic Development Committee Meeting Summary – Thursday, 26 March 2020

Draft proposal for an Agricultural Intervention Programme discussed

Updated Policy Statement on the licensing of Permanent Earth Station and Receive Only Earth Stations to be taken forward to ExCo

The monthly meeting of the Economic Development Committee (EDC) took place on Thursday, 26 March 2020, and the following is a summary of the main items discussed:

Enterprise Saint Helena presented a draft proposal for an Agricultural Intervention Programme to enable increased food production, which had been developed in partnership with the Agriculture & Natural Resources Division. Particular mention was made to the support provided by the Chamber of Commerce for facilitating two successful engagement meetings with the farming community during the process of developing this draft Programme. Members were of the view that further work was required to ensure that this initiative placed appropriate emphasis on those areas of the programme that were deemed of highest priority by the farming community, namely Water Security and Youth Support.

A presentation was made by the Chief Economist on the licensing of Permanent Earth Station and Receive Only Earth Stations Policy Statement. The Policy covers licensing of antennas which use space to earth and/or earth to space transmissions. The EDC was provided results from the consultation which occurred between November and January, and the updated Policy Statement. It was agreed for the Policy to go to Executive Council for agreement in April. The policy statement and

consultation responses can be found on the St Helena Government website at: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/public-services/registry/

2 April 2020