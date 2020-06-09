Diabetes Awareness Week 2020 is being held between 8 and 14 June.

Diabetes is a lifelong condition that causes a person’s blood sugar level to become too high. One in five Saints are diabetic, with the majority being type-2 diabetic.

There are lots of factors that can contribute to someone being at risk of or diagnosed with type-2 diabetes, some things you can change and some you cannot. Being a healthy weight, physically active, not smoking, eating healthily and reducing alcohol intake are factors that can help reduce the risk of diabetes.

In recognition of Diabetes Awareness Week 2020, the Health Directorate has organised a ‘Walk for Diabetes’.

What: Walk for Diabetes

Where: Starting from the General Hospital to the Mule Yard

When: Friday, 12 June 2020

Time: Meeting at 12.15pm to start at 12.30pm

Dress Code: Denim. The Health Directorate is also inviting other directorates, businesses, organisations and members of the public to wear denim on the day to support diabetes awareness.

Engagement Support Worker, Belinda Thomas, commented:

“The ‘Walk for Diabetes’ is to encourage people, particularly those with diabetes, to participate in more walking. It’s not just about taking medication and changing your diet to help control the disease, it’s also about making small lifestyle changes such as stopping smoking and being more active, so why not start with walking? It’s free and almost everyone can do it! So please come along to support diabetes prevention and control on-Island.”

If anyone would like any further information regarding the ‘Walk for Diabetes’, please contact Belinda on tel: 22500 or via email: belinda.thomas@sainthelena.gov.sh.

The Health Directorate will also have an information stall on diabetes in the Jamestown Market on Friday, 12 June 2020, from 9am – 1pm. Come along to have a talk with the Diabetes Nurse to learn more about the symptoms and management of diabetes and understand what support is available on St Helena to help identify and control diabetes.

SHG

9 June 2020