Dead Fish Found On St Helena Beaches

St Helena Government’s Marine Section and the Saint Helena National Trust Marine Team have been investigating a number of fish deaths that are currently occurring around the Island.

The Marine Section is working closely with the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (Cefas) and their research lab in Weymouth in order to figure out the cause behind these ‘kill events’.

Fisheries Science Coordinator, Joachim Naulaerts, commented:

“As many factors might influence these kind of events, we are hesitant to speculate what might be the exact cause for St Helena.

“We would like to appeal to the public in order to collect more information about the extent of these ‘kill events’.”

If you come across any dead fish either in the water or washed up on a beach, please report the following information to a member of the Marine Section:

Location of dead fish

Date

Estimated number of dead fish per species

Whether fish were dead or moribund (in terminal decline; lacking vitality or vigour, but essentially still alive)

Any photographic evidence

The Marine Section can be contacted on tel: 22270 or via email: joachim.naulaerts@sainthelena.gov.sh or Leeann.Henry@sainthelena.gov.sh.

SHG

1 May 2020

