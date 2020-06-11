Appropriation Bill 2020 to be taken forward to formal Legislative Council Meeting

Executive Council has approved the Appropriation Bill, 2020, to be printed, published and presented as Government business at the formal Legislative Council meeting to be held on 26 June 2020.

The Appropriation Bill, 2020, provides for the services of the financial year 1 April 2020 to 31 March 2021 and the accompanying draft Budget Book sets out the recurrent revenue and expenditure and capital expenditure for each directorate for the financial year 2020/21.

Both the Appropriation Bill, 2020, and the Draft Budget Book are available to view on the Bills for an Ordinance page of the SHG website: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/bills-for-an-ordinance/.

In today’s Executive Council Meeting, Members recognised that the process for the Budget Settlement has taken a long time, resulting in St Helena Government once again having to commence the financial year with a rollover budget.

The total St Helena Government Expenditure budget for 2020/21 is £49.076 million allocated to key public services identified. This is broken down as £48.054 million for recurrent expenditure and a further £1.022 million allocated for Capital Expenditure across directorates and service areas.

At the formal Legislative Council Meeting on 26 June, the Financial Secretary will make his Budget Speech in which he will highlight key service areas where funds have been allocated as well as remark on the achievements and plans for the year ahead.

#StHelena #ExCo #AppropriationBill2020

https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

SHG

11 June 2020