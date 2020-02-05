Water Consumption Below 1000 Cubic Metres

During last week, the average daily water consumption rate fell below 1000 cubic metres – the rate required to maintain a safe level of stored water volume on the Island. This level of water preservation must continue to improve our current situation and the community is praised for their efforts.

There has been no increase in surface flows to the Island’s reservoirs which remain dangerously low at around 37%. It would still take at least a few weeks of heavy rainfall for surface flows to increase and stocks to replenish.

The community is reminded that we are currently under an Island-wide hosepipe ban. If you see anyone using water irresponsibly or notice a burst pipe or leak, then please inform CSH on tel: 22255 immediately.

CSH staff working on a water tank at Sharks Valley in order to increase water flows to the Hutt’s Gate water system

Every drop counts, every action counts – Everyone must save every drop of water possible.

St Helena Resilience Forum

5 February 2020