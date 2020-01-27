St Helena Digital Economy Forum 2020 – Registration Open

Commonwealth Digital Economy Forum taking place on St Helena between 23 and 27 March 2020

International and local registration now open

Sponsorship packages available

The Commonwealth Digital Economy Forum – ‘Shifting landscapes and trends’ – hosted by St Helena Government, Enterprise St Helena and the Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation (CTO) will take place on St Helena between 23 and 27 March 2020.



The forum, to be held at Rosie’s Taste for Life, Ladder Hill, will comprise planned presentations and workshops to focus on a globally connected South Atlantic region, the Global Digital Economy, Broadband development and usage, National ICT policy development and implementation, Universal broadband access, Cybersecurity, Data Protection and e-applications to name a few.



The agenda is particularly pertinent for St Helena, as we move ever closer to the landing of the subsea cable which will unlock numerous opportunities and promote widespread digital usage within our

society.



Registrations for the event are now open and tickets are available via: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/commonwealth-digital-economy-forum-2020-tickets-88677967187



On-Island registration is £35 per day to allow registrants to select topics of relevance to them. Due to space availability, interested persons should register their interest with Event Co-ordinator, Matthew Joshua, via email: mattjoshua2780@hotmail.co.uk or tel: 22120 ahead of the event.



The Planning and Delivery Working Group is also seeking sponsorship for the forum. Diamond,Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze sponsorship packages are available and the Group will be in touch with local businesses shortly inviting them to sponsor this event. This is a great opportunity for local businesses to be part of the first ever conference of this kind to be held on St Helena, which will also enhance their business-exposure, locally and globally.



Hosting this event on the Island brings with it a number of benefits including increasing knowledge in this area, forging strategic partnerships, local upskilling, creating and extending networks and increased awareness of St Helena as a tourism and investment destination.



For more information please visit: www.cto.int/events/upcoming-events/

StHelena #DigitalEconomyForum2020 #CTO_ICT

https://twitter.com/StHelenaGovt

https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/



SHG

27 January 2020



