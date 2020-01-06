Road Closure – Rosemary Plain To Bluemans Field

The following is a Public Announcement from the Infrastructure & Transport Directorate:

The Highways Authority has given approval for the road from Rosemary Plain to Bluemans Field to be closed from 9am to 3pm on Tuesday, 14, Wednesday, 15, Tuesday, 21, and Wednesday, 22 January 2020.

This closure is to allow the Roads Section to carry out slurry works in this area.

During this closure, only emergency services will be granted access.

The public is thanked in advance for their continued support and understanding.

SHG

6 January 2020