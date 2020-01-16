Mauritian Health Delegation Exposure Visit

Delegation from Mauritian Health Ministry visiting between 21 and 25 January

A delegation from the Mauritian Health Ministry – Director of Health Services, Dr Bhooshun Ori, Chief Health Promotion & Research Coordinator, Mr Sudhirsen Kowlessur, World Health Organization (WHO) Representative (Mauritius WHO Country Office), Dr Laurent Musango, and Deputy Permanent Secretary, Mrs Renuka Devi Bissesur – will be visiting St Helena from Tuesday, 21, to Saturday, 25 January 2020.

The purpose of their visit is to share information on initiatives used in Mauritius that has helped to reduce the burden of non-communicable diseases by early intervention. It will also be an opportunity for the St Helena Health Directorate to seek collaboration and a proposed Memorandum of Understanding that will provide opportunities for mutual support and learning.

Director of Health, Ted Rayment, commented:

“This visit follows the St Helena delegation exposure visit to Mauritius in January 2019 and is a fantastic opportunity to forge an ongoing relationship where we can explore mutual training, secondment opportunities between our two countries’, research, and ways to enhance care for our patients with reciprocal professional advice.”

During their time on-Island, the delegation will tour the Health facilities, meet with HE the Governor, Chief Secretary, Public Health Committee and Legislative Council. They will also participate in a Chronic Disease Management Conference with senior Health staff, chaired by the Director of Health.

