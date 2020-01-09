ExCo Meeting

9 January 2020
Executive Council will meet on Tuesday, 14 January 2020, at 1.30pm, in the Council Chamber, to discuss the following Open Agenda items:
- Commission for Equality and Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2020
- Development Application – Proposed coffee picker Eco-Lodges, water storage ponds, container storage shelter & pump house for Hunt’s Vale Coffee Estate Development
- Development Application – Proposed Construction of Access Road at Breakneck Valley and Donkey Plain
- Burial Grounds (Amendment) Bill, 2020
- New Cemetery (Amendment) Rules, 2020
These papers (ExCo Memos) are available online at the following link: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/councils/executive-council/.
Members of the public who would like to view hard copies of the ExCo Memos should contact Clerk of Councils, Connie Johnson, at the Castle on tel: 22470 or via email: connie.johnson@sainthelena.gov.sh
Elected Members serving on Executive Council are Councillors Anthony Green, Lawson Henry, Clint Beard, Derek Thomas and Russell Yon.
Non-voting members of ExCo are Chief Secretary, Susan O’Bey, Financial Secretary, Dax Richards, and Attorney General, Allen Cansick.
9 January 2020