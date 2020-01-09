ExCo Meeting

Executive Council will meet on Tuesday, 14 January 2020, at 1.30pm, in the Council Chamber, to discuss the following Open Agenda items:

Commission for Equality and Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Development Application – Proposed coffee picker Eco-Lodges, water storage ponds, container storage shelter & pump house for Hunt’s Vale Coffee Estate Development

Development Application – Proposed Construction of Access Road at Breakneck Valley and Donkey Plain

Burial Grounds (Amendment) Bill, 2020

New Cemetery (Amendment) Rules, 2020

These papers (ExCo Memos) are available online at the following link: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/councils/executive-council/.

Members of the public who would like to view hard copies of the ExCo Memos should contact Clerk of Councils, Connie Johnson, at the Castle on tel: 22470 or via email: connie.johnson@sainthelena.gov.sh

Elected Members serving on Executive Council are Councillors Anthony Green, Lawson Henry, Clint Beard, Derek Thomas and Russell Yon.

Non-voting members of ExCo are Chief Secretary, Susan O’Bey, Financial Secretary, Dax Richards, and Attorney General, Allen Cansick.

9 January 2020