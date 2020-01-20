Councillors Essex And Scipio To Attend Overseas Conferences

Councillor Dr Corinda Essex will depart the Island on Tuesday, 21 January, to attend the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Small Branches Sustainable Economic Development Workshop in Malta from 28 January – 1 February 2020.

The programme for this Conference includes workshops focusing on Economic Empowerment; trade opportunities and the development of the tourism sector, Social Progress; integration and equality and the value of education, and Environmental Governance; renewable energy, energy independence, climate action changes impacting food security and ocean management.

Councillor Christine Scipio departs the Island on Saturday, 1 February, to attend the CPA 7th British Islands and Mediterranean Region Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians Conference to be held on the Falkland Islands from 16 – 21 February 2020.

The theme of this Conference is ‘Combating Stereotypes in Small Communities’ and the aim is to look at combatting stereotyping, building roles, and creating opportunities for women in the future and encouraging women to stand for public office. Alongside of the Conference, Councillor Scipio will also be meeting with the Saint Diaspora currently residing on the Falkland Islands.

