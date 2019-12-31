St Helena Water Situation Remains Serious

Despite a few recent spells of rainfall, the water situation on St Helena remains serious, and consumption must remain as low as possible to help preserve and replenish Island water stocks.

With the increase in visitors and returning residents over this busy period on St Helena, it is important to ensure everyone is aware of our water shortage. The public is encouraged to spread the word to visiting family and friends and ensure they keep water use to essential needs only.

Connect Saint Helena will continue to pump water from Chubb’s Spring and Hutt’s Gate as well as from Fisher’s Valley and Warren’s Gut in the interim.

The public is thanked for their efforts in reducing consumption thus far and are wished a very Happy New Year.

Every drop counts, every action counts – save water now to be safe later

31 December 2019