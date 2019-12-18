Today, Wednesday 18 December, is observed as the United Nations (UN) International Migrants Day, where we celebrate and recognize diversity and migration.

On St Helena, we welcome individuals from all countries and regions, which is apparent when you look at the diversity of the members of our community. Throughout our Island’s rich history we have seen arrivals from a varied range of backgrounds going all the way back to the Portuguese and Dutch.

The observance of International Migrants Day this year focuses on the stories of social cohesion, which are as varied and unique as each of the 272 million migrants living new lives and building new communities in every corner of the globe.

UN Secretary General, António Guterres, said:

“All migrants are entitled to equal protection of all their human rights. On this International Day, I urge leaders and people everywhere to bring the Global Compact to life, so that migration works for all.”

We learn together, create together, work together, sing, dance and play together. We live together. That is the meaning of International Migrants Day and its message.

Notes to Editors:

The United Nations Global Compact is a non-binding United Nations pact to encourage businesses worldwide to adopt sustainable and socially responsible policies, and to report on their implementation.

#StHelena #InternationalMigrantsDay #Diversity #WeTogether

https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

https://twitter.com/StHelenaGovt

SHG

18 December 2019