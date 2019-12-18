In the Lead-Up to Christmas Stored Water Volume at 38%

St Helena’s water situation remains serious with no increase in surface flows and stored water at around 38% heading into the busiest part of the year on the Island.

Consumption rates remain an issue with each day over the past week exceeding 1000 cubic metres of water. This could be due in part to the increase in population on St Helena during the festive season, but residents are urged to continue decreasing water usage where possible to preserve our precious resource. The public is thanked for their efforts thus far.

With the increase in visitors and returning residents, it is important to ensure everyone is aware of St Helena’s serious water shortage. The public is encouraged to spread the word to visiting family and friends and ensure they keep water use to essential needs only.

In the interim, Connect Saint Helena (CSH) will continue pumping from Chubb’s Spring and Hutt’s Gate as well as from Fisher’s Valley and Warren’s Gut.

With warm weather patterns and no significant rainfall forecast, it is therefore very important that we all keep our water consumption to essential use only.

Water-Saving Competition

The St Helena Resilience Forum Warning & Informing Sub-Group would like to announce Aubrey George from Jamestown as the first winner of the monthly Water-Saving Competition for the month of December. Aubrey’s water-saving initiatives will appear as the next few CSH Tips of the Week and he will also receive his £20.00 reward. Well done Aubrey!

For more details on this monthly competition, please email: liam.yon@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Every drop counts, every action counts – save water now to be safe later

St Helena Resilience Forum

18 December 2019