The Emergency Planning Department is seeking resident’s on-island who can translate languages other than English. These persons would be part of a volunteer group ready to assist in emergencies involving visitors with limited English.

To register interest please contact the Deputy Emergency Planning Manager, Anel O’Bey, via email through: anel.obey@helanta.co.sh or by telephone on 25052, with your name, contact details and the languages you speak.

SHG

7 May 2025

www.sainthelena.gov.sh