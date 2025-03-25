The St Helena Maritime Authority is issuing a notice to all boat users and the public regarding a missing navigational aid near the Papanui wreck.

The Isolated Danger Mark buoy, used to mark the location of the Papanui wreck, is currently missing from its fixed position. This buoy is identifiable by the following characteristics:

Shape: Cylinder

Colour: Bands of black, red, and black

Light: Fitted with a white light that flashes twice every eight seconds (W, FL(2), 8s)

All boat users are urged to be particularly vigilant and on the lookout for this missing buoy. It poses a potential obstruction within the Jamestown harbour area and potentially further offshore.

Furthermore, all mariners are reminded to exercise additional caution when navigating in the vicinity of the Papanui wreck, especially during high tide. The reduced visibility of the protruding wreck at high tide may increase the risk of incidents.

The St Helena Maritime Authority is working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. In the meantime, the safety of all water users is paramount. Please remain cautious and report any sightings of the missing buoy to the Strategic Harbour Master Port Manager, Simon Lee, by telephone on 22750 or via email through simon.lee@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Photo

Boat users and the public are asked to be on the lookout for the missing buoy (pictured above)

The Notice to Mariners – ‘Missing Papanui Wreck Buoy’ can be viewed here.