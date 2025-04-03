Smokefree St Helena Launches New Online Referral System

Smokefree St Helena, today announced the launch of it’s new, user-friendly online referral system, designed to streamline access to vital smoking cessation support. The new online form simplifies the process for individuals seeking to quit smoking.

Smokefree St Helena provides stop-smoking services, including behavioural support and a recently expanded range of Nicotine Replacement Therapies (NRT). All clients utilising the Smokefree St Helena service will be provided with NRT. Our trained practitioners offer personalised guidance and encouragement to help individuals achieve their goal of becoming smoke-free.

The Smokefree St Helena programme is a six-week initiative, featuring weekly support sessions. During these sessions, clients can discuss their progress, address challenges, and receive ongoing advice and medication management from their practitioner.

To sign up for Smokefree St Helena’s behaviour change support and NRT via the online referral system, please visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SmokeFreeSH or scan the QR code. After completing the form, a practitioner will contact you to schedule an appointment.

