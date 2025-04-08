Reception Held in Palace of Westminster to Celebrate St Helena’s Cloud Forest Restoration Project

A reception celebrating St Helena’s Cloud Forest Project (SHCFP) was held at the Speaker’s House State Rooms in the Palace of Westminster, London, on Monday, 07 April 2025. The SHCFP, previously funded by the Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF)/Integrated Security Fund (ISF) through the CSSF Environmental Sustainability and Climate Change, and ISF Climate Security programmes, has received four years of funding from the UK Government’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), with additional support for this and other conservation projects on St Helena provided through Darwin Plus funding from the UK Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

Over 75 guests were in attendance who included, UK Parliamentarians, St Helena Cloud Forest Project partners, people connected with St Helena through charities and other groups, officials from the FCDO and Defra, and St Helenian students currently studying in the UK.

During the event, speeches were made by the Speaker of the House of Commons the Rt Hon. Sir Lindsay Hoyle, St Helena Government’s Environment Minister, Christine Scipio; Sarah Hulton, Interim Director of the FCDO Overseas Territories and Polar Regions Directorate representing Minister Doughty of the UK Government’s FCDO, opposition spokesperson to the Overseas Territories Andrew Rosindell MP, and Katie-Jo Luxton, Executive Director of Global Conservation of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds.

These celebrations highlighted the work of the St Helena Cloud Forest Project since 2021, focusing on habitat restoration, climate and water monitoring, innovative research, infrastructure upgrades and capacity-building. This work aims to safeguard our cloud forest’s habitat, crucial for St Helena’s water security, wildlife and people.

During her speech, Sarah Hulton announced the FCDO’s Overseas Territories Climate Security Programme will provide a one-year bridging grant to ensure the continuation of this vital work whilst alternative funding is secured.

Thanks are extended to HMG’s FCDO for their continued support and to Defra for the Darwin Plus initiative, which also plays a vital role in conserving St Helena’s natural heritage.

The event was hosted by Speaker Hoyle and sponsored by Andrew Rosindell MP and Will Stone MP.

For more information on the SHCFP, please visit: https://www.sthelenatourism.com/st-helenas-cloud-forest-project/.

Photo

Sarah Hulton OBE, Kedell Worboys MBE, Will Stone MP, Katie-Jo Luxton, Speaker Lindsay Hoyle, Andrew Rosindell MP

