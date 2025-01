Further to the Press Release issued on 12 December 2024, Minister for Health and Social Care, Martin Henry, will now return to the island on Saturday 11 January 2025.

Minister Christine Scipio will be responsible for the Health and Social Care Portfolio in Minister Henry’s absence and can be contacted by email via christine.scipio@helanta.co.sh, christine.scipio@sainthelena.gov.sh or by telephone on 23545.