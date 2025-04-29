Collaborative Working Arrangements To Improve The Appearance Of The Crown Estate

The Property Section, in collaboration with HM Prison Services and Waste Management Services, is undertaking efforts to restore and enhance the appearance of the Crown Estate. This partnership is working well, and has already shown significant success with the clearance of the moat in Jamestown. This area has been transformed following the removal of overgrowth, bulky waste and litter, significantly improving its visual appeal. This marks the first step in this arrangement, which plans for similar works to other public spaces across the Crown Estate.

Mark Brooks, Minister for Treasury and Economic Development, commented:

“This collaboration is a prime example of what can be achieved when portfolios and services work together. The successful clearing of the moat in Jamestown highlights the positive impact of such partnerships in improving our community spaces, benefiting both residents and visitors alike. Maintaining and enhancing the Crown Estate is essential, not only for its environmental value but also for its contribution to our island’s economy. With continued collaboration and active community participation, we can ensure the Crown Estate remains a sustainable and cherished resource that can be enjoyed by future generations while supporting long-term economic growth.”

Despite this significant progress, littering remains a persistent challenge. Regrettably, litter was observed in the newly cleaned moat just days after the initial clearance. This ongoing issue detracts from the area’s beauty and poses environmental risks.

Christine Scipio, Minister for the Environment, Natural Resources and Planning, commented:

“We must all take responsibility for the environment we share, as our collective efforts are essential to preserving St Helena’s natural beauty. Littering not only damages our environment but also undermines our efforts to present St Helena as a responsible and sustainable destination. We urge all residents and visitors to do their part in keeping our island clean.”

Recognising the Crown Estate as St Helena’s most valuable asset, its continued restoration and sustainable management rely on collaborative efforts. Achieving these goals requires the active participation of the entire community. By working together, we can preserve and celebrate what makes St Helena unique, ensuring that the Crown Estate remains a cherished resource for future generations.

Photos

The moat before the restoration

The section of the moat at The Coffee Shop after restoration

The section of the moat at The Mule Yard after restoration

