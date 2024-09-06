The Highways Authority has given approval for Side Path Road to be closed from Thursday 12 September 2024 at 17:00 for a period of approximately eight weeks.

This closure is to allow for concreting works to be undertaken on the Side Path Road – Field Road junction as part of rehabilitation works for the R2 Road Project through the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP).

During this closure, the diversion routes will be via Constitution Hill Road and across ‘country’ via Ladder Hill.

During peak travel times from Mondays to Fridays, a stop-go traffic management system will be used to control traffic flow on Constitution Hill Road in the mornings, from 07:30 to 09:00, and in the afternoon, from 15:45 to 17:30, as implemented during the previous Side Path Road closure. Traffic controllers will be stationed at the stop-go points above New Bridge, at Corner Wall, and at Five Bar Gate. Traffic will be allowed to flow as normal outside of these hours.

Signage indicating the road closure will be in place at the bottom of Side Path Road, at the ‘Brow’, at the top of Side Path Road at ‘Corner Wall’, and will be in place along the Constitution Hill Road route for traffic management arrangements.

Drivers are reminded that there is a seven ton weight restriction on New Bridge in Upper Jamestown which must be adhered to at all times. Therefore, drivers with light vehicles, smaller trucks, and buses will be able to use Constitution Hill Road and drivers with larger trucks will have to drive across ‘country’ via Ladder Hill Road.

The public are thanked in advance for their patience and understanding during the implementation of this key project.