Restricted Access to Jamestown Wharf

The public are advised that the Jamestown Wharf will be closed to all members of the public from 07:00 on Saturday, 30 November 2024, due to the arrival of the cruise ship MV Azamara Quest. This area will remain closed until the vessel has left the port.

Access to the Jamestown Wharf will be strictly prohibited and is limited only to those who have made prior arrangements with Port Control.

Boat owners are also advised that during this time, no maintenance work will be permitted to be carried out on their vessel while it remains on the wharf.

SHG

28 November 2024

http://www.sainthelena.gov.sh