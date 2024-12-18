Re-opening of High Peak Post Box Walk and the Hardings and Casons Forest Nature Trail

The public are advised that the Environment, Natural Resources and Planning Portfolio have received the results of the soil testing in sites across the Peaks National Park, which determined whether or not the plant pathogen phytophthora was present.

It has been confirmed that two popular walks where soil testing was found to be negative for phytophtora are being reopened from the 21 December 2024.

The High Peak Post-box walk will be reopened, this will be along a shorter route than the previous circular one, it is advised to follow the signage in place and adhere to the biosecurity measures for the cleaning of footwear.

The Hardings and Casons Forest nature trail will also be reopened and it is also advised to follow the waymarkers and signage and adhere to the biosecurity measures for footwear cleaning.

It is prohibited to enter the George Benjamin’s Arboretum now demarcated by a fence and locked gate.

These sites will be monitored with further soil testing carried out at regular intervals by ENRP.

If following tests are positive for phytophtora, please be advised that the paths could then be closed.

