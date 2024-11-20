Field Road to Reopen

SHG is pleased to announce that Field Road is scheduled to reopen to vehicular traffic and pedestrians from 15:30 on Thursday 28 November 2024. The Rehabilitation of Side Path and Field Road Project is part of the £30m Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP), funded by the UK Government.

Whilst the road will be open to the public, it’s important to note that some construction work, including the installation of gabions, will continue beyond this date. This will necessitate a 300-metre section of the road to be restricted to a single-lane carriageway. To ensure the safety of all road users, the contractor will implement appropriate traffic management measures, including signage and traffic control. Road users are advised to adhere to these measures and exercise caution when travelling on this section of the road.

Additional works, such as sealing expansion joints, will be carried out in the new year. These works will require some traffic restrictions, however, it is anticipated that the road can remain open to traffic.

Important reminders for road users:

The speed limit on Field Road remains at 15mph.

Cycling is prohibited on Field Road.

Larger vehicles should exercise caution especially when passing other vehicles and navigating bends.

Please familiarise yourself with the new road layout and adhere to lane markings.

Minister Mark Brooks welcomed the news of the imminent road opening, and commented:

“I would like to thank the public for their patience during the construction of Field Road. We now have a new road network that links the new port facilities in Rupert’s to Jamestown that should give us 40 years before needing any further substantial investment.”

“A small amount of work will continue once the road is open, but this will not disrupt public access to the road. This will prevent further inconvenience for residents and businesses in Rupert’s, and the public wanting to visit this popular area in the summer months.”

“I would like to thank everyone involved with this project, especially the EDIP team and Isaac’s Contractors.”

Further details will be provided in due course.

