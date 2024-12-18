Education Portfolio Office Closure

18 December 2024
The Administration Office of the ELC, St Helena Community College, St Helena Research Institute and Career Access St Helena will close their offices on Friday 20 December 2024 from 11:00.
The Public Library in Jamestown will also be closed on Friday 20th December 2024 from 11:00.
Normal hours will resume on Saturday, 21 December 2024.
The Education, Skills & Employment Portfolio thanks the public for their understanding and apologises for any inconvenience this may cause.
SHG
18 December 2024