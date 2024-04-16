Public Information Meetings

The Programme Management Office will be holding a series of public information meetings during April 2024.

These meetings are held quarterly to update the public on the various projects undertaken by the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP).

The public are also encouraged to put forward any questions or queries they might have to the EDIP team.

The meetings will include updates on the following projects:

Rupert’s Cargo Handling Facility Development

Side Path Road

Field Road Rehabilitation

All meetings will commence at 19:00 and will take place as follows:

Date Venue Monday 22 April Museum of Saint Helena, Jamestown Tuesday 23 April St Michael’s Church, Rupert’s Wednesday 24 April Harford Community Centre Thursday 25 April Kingshurst Community Centre

Members of the public are encouraged to attend.