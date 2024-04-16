St Helena Government

Economic Development Investment Programme

16 April 2024

Public Information Meetings

The Programme Management Office will be holding a series of public information meetings during April 2024. 

These meetings are held quarterly to update the public on the various projects undertaken by the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP).

The public are also encouraged to put forward any questions or queries they might have to the EDIP team.

The meetings will include updates on the following projects:

  • Rupert’s Cargo Handling Facility Development
  • Side Path Road
  • Field Road Rehabilitation

All meetings will commence at 19:00 and will take place as follows:

DateVenue
Monday 22 AprilMuseum of Saint Helena, Jamestown
Tuesday 23 AprilSt Michael’s Church, Rupert’s
Wednesday 24 AprilHarford Community Centre
Thursday 25 AprilKingshurst Community Centre

Members of the public are encouraged to attend.

St Helena Government Communications Hub

Telephone: 22470
Email: communications@sainthelena.gov.sh