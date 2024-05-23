Controlled Rock Removal – Tuesday 28 May

The Rock Guards will carry out a controlled rock removal on the hillside of Ladder Hill, above the Museum on Tuesday 28 May 2024, from 09:30 to 15:00.

During this time, the road from the back of the Prison to the entrance of the Grand Parade will be closed to pedestrians and vehicular traffic. Vehicular traffic will be diverted to exit Narra Backs via Shy Road or Church Lane.

The road to West Rocks on the seafront will also be closed at the Cenotaph.

There will be no parking allowed at the Museum car parks or near the Cenotaph during this time. Vehicle owners are ask to move your vehicles by 08:00 on Tuesday 28 May 2024.

Jacob’s Ladder will also be closed to the public for the duration of this work.

Appropriate signage and marshals will be in place.

The Rock Guards thanks you for your cooperation.