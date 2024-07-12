Arrival of MV Karoline

The MV Karoline is scheduled to arrive at James Bay at 13:00 on Tuesday 16 July 2024. Weather permitting the vessel will dock alongside Rupert’s Jetty and cargo operations will commence as soon as practicable.

The public are therefore advised that Rupert’s, including the beach area, will be closed from 13:00 on Tuesday and the Jamestown port and lower wharf area will be closed from 06:00 on Wednesday 17July until all cargo operations are completed.

These areas will be strictly prohibited and is limited only to those who made prior arrangements with St Helena Port Control.

Boat owners and operators are advised that mooring on the ‘span’ mooring rope near the landing steps at the Jamestown Wharf is prohibited for the duration of cargo operations.

The public are thanked in advance for their patience and co-operation.