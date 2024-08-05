ANRD Veterinary Service

Surgery Times

The ANRD Veterinary Services hold an open surgery for consultations between 08:30 and 10:00 every morning Monday to Friday. This is an open surgery, requiring no appointments, therefore please be advised you may have to wait.

Monthly parasite treatment clinics take place on the last Friday of each month at the Grand Parade, Jamestown, from 12:00 to 14:00. Flea and worm treatments are supplied.

Contact Telephone Numbers

Please contact our reception by telephone on 24724. Office hours are from 08:30 to 16:00.

In cases of accidents and emergency during out of hours only, please phone 26162 and your call will be transferred to the Veterinary Section Team member who is on call.

We request that clients use the above contact numbers and not the private numbers of the veterinary team when needing assistance, especially out of hours.

The Veterinary Section Team would like to thank the public for their continued support.