St Helena Supreme Court Launches Consultation Exercise on Draft Amendments to Court Rules

The Chief Justice has launched a consultation exercise on draft amendments to the Courts (Rights of Audience and Enrolment) Rules, 1992, made under s.8 of the Courts (Appeals and Rules) Ordinance, 2017. He has also drafted proposed new rules made under s.89 of the Constitution, which will be referred to as the Courts (Rights of Practising and Representation of Persons in Proceedings) Rules, 2024.

The purpose of this further consultation is to seek comments on the way the proposed new rules are drafted.

Any person wishing to do so can respond to the consultation document which is available by email from yvonne.williams@judicialservices.sh or by collecting a copy from the Judicial Services office at the Court House during office hours. The consultation period ends on Friday 27 September 2024.