St Helena Flight Fare Promotion

St Helena Government (SHG) and Airlink are pleased to announce a special promotion on flights between South Africa and St Helena.

Return flights starting at *£640 / ZAR14 820.00 will be available for sale from today, Tuesday 24 September 2024, through to Saturday 30 March 2025, for travel over the same time period. A limited number of seats at these prices will be available per flight, with availability dependent on demand.

Flights operate between South Africa and St Helena on a weekly basis by Airlink. Mid-week flights will operate between Johannesburg and St Helena between December 2024 and February 2025. Saturday flights will operate between Cape Town and St Helena from December 2024 to March 2025.

Tickets for travel between South Africa and St Helena are available online via Airlink’s website at www.flyairlink.com and through all IATA travel agents.

For residents of St Helena, tickets can be purchased via Solomon & Company (St Helena) Plc’s Shipping & Travel Agency at the Malabar in Jamestown. Passengers can visit the Shipping & Travel Agency in person or contact them via email through travelagent@solomons.co.sh or by telephone on 22523.

Minister for Treasury and Economic Development, Mark Brooks commented:

“Tourism is the largest contributor to St Helena’s economy after financial assistance from the UK, and this government is committed to taking action to support the recovery of the industry post-Covid.”

“The Economic Development Team will continue to work with Airlink to ensure we manage the air service in a way that benefits the island and supports our needs, now and into the future.”

“Through regular engagement with stakeholders, both local and international, we are constantly testing, reviewing, and innovating the way we promote St Helena, ensuring that the island is accessible as possible, in order to maximise visitor numbers and the benefits that tourists bring to our island.”

