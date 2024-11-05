An Online Conference

The St Helena Research Institute (SHRI) and the University of Manchester are pleased to announce that a landmark free online conference, “St Helena: A Unique Environment, A Rich Tapestry,” will be taking place on Wednesday 27 and Thursday 28 November 2024.

This exciting two-day event brings together researchers and scientists from St Helena itself, those who have conducted research on or around the island remotely, and the wider diaspora of people interested in the island’s fascinating history and environment. This free event offers an exceptional opportunity to network, explore research impact, and discuss its application for St Helena’s sustainable development.

The conference will delve into four key themes with a series of short 15-minute presentations:

Natural Sciences: Explore St Helena’s biodiversity

Humanities and Social Sciences: Uncover the island’s colonial history, its role in the slave trade, and more recent society and culture

Medical Science: Discuss the health of St Helena’s aging population, and other issues

Cross-disciplinary Approaches for St Helena’s future

Registration is required to attend the online conference. To register please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/st-helena-a-unique-environment-a-rich-tapestry-2728-november-2024-tickets-1070428072179

This conference is supported by