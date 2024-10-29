SHG PUBLIC TRANSPORT BUS SERVICE

Towards the end of 2023, expressions of interest were invited to operate the SHG subsidised Public Bus Service beyond February 2024. There was no interest from any operators to provide the full service which was in place at that time, therefore interim arrangements were agreed with three separate contractors to ensure continuity of some services from 01 March 2024. This arrangement was for an initial period of six months to enable SHG to consider policy options for the future delivery of a public bus service but was later extended to 30 November 2024. This interim arrangement has resulted in a higher subsidy payment with fewer timetabled journeys. The interim arrangements are not financially sustainable; additionally the reduction in the number of journeys have impacted those members of the community who relied on the service for social travel purposes, travel to and from work or late night travel at weekends.

Various options for continuation of a public transport bus service were therefore developed. The primary aim being to ensure financial sustainability in a Public Transport Service that required investment to deliver a reliable and accessible service to those who have no other means of travel. These options were considered in June this year by Executive Council who agreed the recommended option, which was for SHG to assume responsibility for providing the service for an interim period of up to five years. During such time the wider public transport needs would be assessed based on data obtained, alongside any developing interest from the Private Sector to operate the service recognising the importance of good asset management to ensure longevity of such a service.

To enable SHG to provide this service, funding for the procurement of three new 22-seater buses was approved from the FCDO Essential Equipment Fund, with a fourth funded from the Central Support Service Transport Trading Account. Two buses have been delivered to the island, with the others scheduled to arrive before the end of this calendar year.

The new SHG operated service will commence on 01 December 2024, utilising the pre-March 2024 timetables thus resuming the late night travel, journeys to the airport at weekends and reinstating other daytime journeys that had ceased at the end of February 2024.

From 01 December, the routes and buses will no longer be identified by letters such as, A, B, C etc. but rather by route numbers, 1, 2, 3 and 4. Buses will have signage to indicate they are Public Transport Service buses, along with LED displays to indicate route number and destination.

To ensure a sustainable public transport bus service into the future, ticket costs for ‘hop on, hop off’ journeys will be as follows:

Single journeys of up to 3 miles – £2.45

Single journeys of 3 to 6 miles – £3.15

Single journeys of over 6 miles – £3.60

Tickets for children up to and including 10 years of age will be half price.

It is important to note that prices have remained the same since March 2016 and that SHG is continuing to subsidise the service with an annual amount of £87,000.00. If not subsidised the above journeys would have cost:

Single journeys of up to 3 miles – £5.85

Single journeys of 3 to 6 miles – £6.45

Single journeys of over 6 miles – £7.08

More details about routes, timetables, and other relevant information will be released in the coming weeks. SHG extends its sincere thanks to all contractors who have contributed to the continuity of public bus services since March 2024, with special recognition to Colin’s Garage and Joshua’s Taxis for their longstanding commitment in providing transport services for the community since 2003 and 2012 respectively.

29 October 2024