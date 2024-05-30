Royal Air Force Visits St Helena

Last week, the Royal Engineer Lead Air Support Team visited St Helena and conducted a comprehensive survey of the airport runway. The survey confirmed the runway remains in excellent condition, and the team also provided valuable capacity building and support to airport staff.

Building on this successful visit, the Royal Air Force (RAF) have identified an opportunity to showcase their capabilities. An A400M military transport aircraft will conduct a training flight between St Helena and the Falkland Islands and will take place from Sunday 2 June to Monday 3 June 2024.

This provides a valuable training opportunity for the RAF and will confirm the route in case St Helena ever needs any humanitarian support and if a short landing or take off capability is ever required.

Whilst here, the visiting team is hoping to get out and about to experience the island’s natural wonders and hopefully spend some time meeting the island’s youth.

Beyond the training mission, the RAF are also committed to engaging with the St Helena community. To foster connection, the RAF and St Helena Airport will host a special visit for children of all ages at the airport on Sunday 2 June from 13:00 to 15:00.

Parents who wish for their child or children to participate can register their names by contacting Stephen Thwaites at stephen.thwaites@fcdo.gov.uk. Please note that children must be accompanied by an adult and transportation to the airport is not provided.

This visit by the RAF underscores the strong partnership between the UK and its Overseas Territories.

