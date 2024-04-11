New Prison Project – Update

In October 2023, an open procurement exercise was launched to identify a contractor to design and build a new prison. This project is being delivered under the UK-funded Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP).

Three tenders were received in response to the procurement. However, following the evaluation of tenders, none were selected as they did not meet the requirements identified.

Given that this is one of the government’s key Altogether Safer strategic objectives, the approach of this important project is being adapted to secure a viable contractor. We will therefore soon be launching an open procurement for a design and supervise consultant to finalise the design and oversee the construction works. This will take place in consultation with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and the Ministry of Justice (MOJ). The construction contract will then be advertised again once the designs are completed and approved.

We will provide further information on this in due course.

#StHelena #NewPrisonUpdate #EDIP

www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

www.twitter.com/StHelenaGovt