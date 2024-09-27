Isaac Greentree Achieves First-Class Honours in Computer Systems and Networks Engineering

Isaac Greentree has graduated with a First-Class Honours degree in Computer Systems and Networks Engineering from Southampton Solent University.

During his studies, Isaac excelled in both theoretical and practical aspects of his coursework. He particularly enjoyed the industrial consulting project, where he worked with real companies to provide solutions to real-world problems. His project involved designing and implementing a comprehensive telematic monitoring system for the Timsbury Ship Handling Centre, which helped instructors analyse client manoeuvres and predict battery health.

For his dissertation, Isaac focused on the use of IoT (Internet of Things) for early detection of wildfires and environmental monitoring. IoT is like a network of smart devices that can talk to each other over the internet. These devices have sensors that collect information from the real world, and they can do things automatically or be controlled from far away. IoT is used in many different ways and is a growing technology that has the potential to make our lives easier and more efficient.

Isaac’s research led to the development of a successful prototype that is currently deployed on St Helena for data collection. His work on this project earned him recognition from his dissertation supervisor and a recommendation for a postgraduate start-up business grant.

Isaac also represented St Helena at the 11th Commonwealth Youth Parliament (CYP11) conference in Trinidad and Tobago and was selected to participate in the European Innovation Academy in Portugal. At the latter event, he worked with students from top universities around the world to develop bespoke GPS tracking solutions for skiers.

Upon graduating, Isaac expressed his gratitude to his parents and sponsors for their support throughout his studies. He is now working on finalising a business plan for his next venture, which will build upon his dissertation research and provide a comprehensive low-power wide-range environmental monitoring system.

Interim Director of the Employment, Skills and Employment Portfolio, Marie Horton commented:

“Isaac’s achievements are a testament to his hard work, dedication, and talent. His contributions to the field of technology and his commitment to St Helena Island are inspiring. Well done, Isaac!”

