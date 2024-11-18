His Excellency the Governor Departs the Island





His Excellency, Governor Nigel Phillips CBE, departed St Helena on Saturday 16 November 2024. The Governor will meet with senior officials and attend this year’s Joint Ministerial Council (JMC) with Chief Minister Julie Thomas.

Governor Phillips is due to return to St Helena on 23 November 2024.

Tasha Harris, Head of the Governor’s Office, has been sworn in as Acting Governor until Governor Phillips’ return.

