Foreign Commonwealth Development Team To Visit St Helena To Assess Primary School Education

A team from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) will be conducting a visit to St Helena from Saturday 26 October 2024 to Saturday 2 November 2024. The purpose of this visit is to assess the current suitability of primary school education buildings on the island and inform the decision-making process for the Primary Education Review.

As announced in July this year, the Primary Education Review is considering various options, including:

Maintaining the existing school structure

Consolidating into a single school

Creating a primary two-school system

The FCDO team will undertake an options appraisal to help secure an Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP) business case. This will contribute to determining the best course of action for primary education on the island.

During their week-long stay, the FCDO team will visit all three primary schools, interacting with pupils, staff, parents, and community members. They will also meet with key stakeholders, including Chief Minister Julie Thomas, Chief Secretary Susan O’Bey, Acting Governor Tasha Harris, recent graduates, Chevening Scholars, the Education Review Stakeholder Group, the Autism Parents Support Group, and the St Helena Youth Parliament.

These engagements will provide valuable insights into the current state of primary education buildings, their suitability to meet our declining pupil numbers, their suitability against the COBIS standards framework and gather stakeholder opinions on the education system. This information will help identify potential areas for improvement and ensure that St Helena’s primary education system meets the needs of its young people and contributes to the island’s overall development.

