Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP) Pipeline Phase Two Approved

At the Executive Council meeting held on Tuesday 24 October 2023, the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP): Phase Two Pipeline was approved. The Phase Two Pipeline outlines EDIP’s priority projects over the next five years.

The programme is split into two stages. The focus of stage one will be the planning activities that will set the projects up for success, including developing all of the necessary designs. Stage two will focus on the construction and implementation of the approved solutions.

Although the Phase Two Pipeline covers the next five years, the programme’s priorities will deliver significant elements of the Government’s Vision and Strategy 2022 – 2025, focusing on:

Completing all existing Phase One Pipeline projects, which include Rupert’s Cargo Handling Facility and the rehabilitation of Side Path and Field Road

Developing wastewater solutions for Half Tree Hollow and Jamestown

Building a new prison

Implementing renewable energy solutions in the national power grid

Development of a water resources management plan which will prioritise investment requirements within the water sector

If and where there is flexibility within the programme, the projects listed below will also be developed and considered for future EDIP funding:

Development of a Special Economic Zone

Improved road network

Enhanced primary education facilities

Development of a dedicated primary health care facility

Executive Council also approved the continuation of the EDIP Micro Projects budget. This budget allocates £150,000 each financial year to small projects which can be delivered within one year, and which will make a positive impact on the island’s infrastructure and economy. The expansion of the HM Prison, Jamestown Wharf landing steps and erection of bus shelters are some of the projects which were all delivered under this funding stream.

Chief Minister, Julie Thomas said:

“The EDIP is crucial to St Helena’s effective infrastructure and is providing the building blocks needed to transform the island’s economy. The Phase Two Pipeline outlines how our infrastructure programme will support economic growth, create job opportunities as well as investment opportunities, and ensure that high quality services are delivered by the government in an asserted effort in taking positive steps in achieving our Vision, which is to build a sustainable environment that creates opportunity and inspires social and economic progress ensuring a better quality of life for all.“

The EDIP Phase Two Pipeline can be found on the Publications Archive page of the SHG website through www.sainthelena.gov.sh/publications.

#StHelena #EDIP #PhaseTwoPipeline