Diabetes Week 10 – 16 June

Diabetes Week is taking place from Monday 10 June to Sunday 16 June 2024. The Health Promotion and Community Nursing teams are dedicated to raising awareness about diabetes throughout the week. The theme of this year’s campaign is ‘Talk about the health checks you need when you have diabetes’.

What is Diabetes Week?

Diabetes Week shines a light on the daily realities of living with diabetes, raising awareness about the issues that matter most to people with the condition.

Why do diabetes check-ups matter?

Living with diabetes does not have to be overwhelming. Between managing numbers, tests, and busy schedules, check-ups might seem like a hassle. Regular diabetes check-ups are key to staying healthy and living life on your terms. These check-ups can help:

Catch any issues early. Early detection means better management and fewer complications down the road.

Keep your blood sugar in check. Regular check-ups allow fine-tuning your treatment plan for optimal health.

Stay active and energized. By managing your diabetes effectively, you can have the energy to do the things you love.

Visit our information stall at the Jamestown Community Centre from 10:00 to 13:00 on Friday 14 June 2024 to chat with healthcare professionals and get your questions answered. Everyone is welcome.

This information stall aims to engage with the community about diabetes and their health. The flu vaccine will also be offered to diabetic persons.

For more information please contact the Community Nurses or Health Promotion team by telephone on 22500.

