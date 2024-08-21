Data Protection Policy – Public Consultation

St Helena Government (SHG) has today published its draft Data Protection Policy 2024. This policy aims to safeguard the privacy of individuals and ensure responsible handling of personal data by organisations.

Members of the public are invited to review the draft data protection policy available online at https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/DataProtectionPolicyv3.2.0_CONSULTATION-DRAFT-AUG24.pdf and in hard copies at the Public Library and Post and Customer Services Centre.

We invite the public to participate fully in the consultation process. Opportunities for feedback will be provided through public meetings, stakeholder engagement sessions, and by written submission. Your input is essential in developing a comprehensive and effective policy.

Public meetings to discuss the draft Data Protection Policy 2024 will be held the week commencing 9 September from 19:30 at the following venues:

Location Date and time Jamestown Community Centre Tuesday 10 September 2024 Half Tree Hollow Community Centre Thursday 12 September 2024 Kingshurst Community Centre Tuesday 24 September 2024 Harford Community Centre Thursday 26 September 2024

The closing date for written feedback is Friday 4 October 2024.

Any questions or views on the draft policy may be submitted to Alex Adams via email through alex@jujudigital.com.

#StHelena #DataProtection #AwarenessCampaign

www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

www.twitter.com/StHelenaGovt