Contract Signed for Wastewater Management Design Consultancy

St Helena Government (SHG) is pleased to announce that they have entered into a contract with MPAMOT Africa (PTY) Ltd from Cape Town, South Africa to develop wastewater solutions for Half Tree Hollow and Jamestown.

MPAMOT Africa is a multidisciplinary engineering and development consultancy with more than 27 years’ experience within the Infrastructure, Transportation, Energy and Advisory sectors. MPAMOT brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the project having been involved in a range of flagship projects (projects that contribute to the economy) within Africa.

The first stage of this Wastewater Management Upgrade Project is to undertake a detailed investigation of the current systems, evaluate what solutions are best suited to the unique conditions and landscape of St Helena and recommend the most viable and sustainable design options. As we progress with the design SHG remains committed to inclusive development and stakeholder engagement, and further information will be made available as the project progresses.

This project is part of the £30m Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP) funded by the UK Government.

SHG is dedicated to improving infrastructure and promoting sustainable practices in St Helena.

SHG and MPAMOT Africa provides the opportunity for Interested and Affected Parties (I&APs) to register their interest and provide comments.

Please register on the project database to confirm your interest to be informed of future opportunities to comment. Registrations (and, if desired, comments) can be submitted by completing the brief online form accessible at https://forms.office.com/r/Xg0nuK0Qbx. Alternatively, hard copy registration forms are available at the Public Library, Jamestown. Completed forms to be submitted to the box labelled ‘Wastewater’, located at the library, or emailed to engagement@mpamot.com.

