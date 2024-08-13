Community Mental Health Team To Launch Mental Health Survey

The Community Mental Health Team (CMHT) is launching a mental health survey to better understand the needs and experiences of the community. The survey will launch on Wednesday 21 August 2024.

Mental health problems can affect anyone, regardless of age, gender, or background. However, stigma often prevents people from seeking help. This survey aims to assess the prevalence of mental health stigma on St Helena and identify potential barriers to accessing support.

To ensure the accuracy and reliability of the survey, participants will be selected through a random sampling process using the phone book. We understand that this may result in calls from our survey team. Please be assured that your participation is entirely voluntary and your responses will remain anonymous. The survey will take approximately 10 minutes to complete and can be conducted over the phone or in person.

The information gathered from this survey will be invaluable in improving our mental health services, identifying resource needs, and stimulating open dialogue about mental health on St Helena. By comparing our results with similar surveys conducted in other countries and UK Overseas Territories, we can benchmark our progress and implement best practices.

We encourage all residents to participate in this important survey. Your input will help us create a more supportive environment for individuals experiencing mental health challenges.

For more information about the survey or the CMHT please contact Mental Health Team Lead Ian Rummery, by telephone on 22593 or via email through Ian.Rummery@sainthelena.gov.sh.

#StHelena #MentalHealth #MentalHealthSurvey

www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt

www.twitter.com/StHelenaGovt