Changes To Public Bus Services

Existing contracts for the delivery of public bus services with Joshua’s Taxis and Colin’s Garage will come to an end at the end of this month, having been in place since March 2016.

For several months SHG has been in discussions with current and potential providers to ensure that services continue after the end of February.

As a result, Colin’s Garage will continue to provide the Sandy Bay (Route E) and Blue Hill (Route F) services.

Negotiations are ongoing with transport operators for services for the Longwood, Levelwood and St Pauls/Half Tree Hollow areas. Whilst it is expected that arrangements for these routes will be secured, it is possible that we will see a reduced level of service on them from 1 March 2024.

Further press releases will be issued with details of the services that will be available from 1 March 2024 once negotiations have been concluded.

